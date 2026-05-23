McBurnie's late winner sends Hull City to Premier League

Hull City's Lewie Coyle and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Championship Play Off Final at Wembley Stadium in London on May 23, 2026. — Reuters

Oli McBurnie's stoppage-time goal sent Hull City back to the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.

A match played in searing heat was drifting towards extra time when McBurnie pounced in the 95th minute to stab home a loose ball after a fumble by Boro keeper Sol Brynn.

It was McBurnie's 18th league goal of the season and by far the most important with Hull now to reap the massive financial benefits that come with being part of the Premier League.

Even a single season in England's top tier, followed by immediate relegation, is estimated to be worth around 200 million pounds ($268.10 million) over three seasons through broadcast revenue, sponsorship and parachute payments.

The so-called richest match in world soccer was overshadowed all week by the 'Spygate' saga, which saw Southampton kicked out for spying on a Middlesbrough training session.

Southampton had beaten Middlesbrough 2-1 on aggregate but the English Football League removed them from the final and replaced them with Boro after a hearing on Tuesday.

Hull City, who scrambled into the playoffs after finishing sixth in the regular season, last played in the Premier League in 2016-17.

They have since been down to the third tier and this time last year almost dropped out of the Championship again, surviving on goal difference.

It is the third time Hull have gone up via the playoffs.

The soaring temperatures at Wembley affected the final, with chances for both sides few and far between.

Middlesbrough dominated possession but did little with it and it was McBurnie who was closest to breaking the deadlock with a header against the crossbar just before halftime.

Kim Hellberg's Boro, who were in the automatic promotion spots for much of the season before falling away, failed to have a shot on target. Sontje Hansen's effort, which forced a great save from Hull's Ivor Pandur, would have been ruled offside.

Hull were more clinical, as they have been all season. With players going down with cramp, Yu Hirakawa burst down the left and his cross was pushed out by Brynn to McBurnie who slotted home to send the joyous Tigers fans into raptures.