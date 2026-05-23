Ilia Topuria shows interest in fight against Conor McGregor

This collage of photos shows UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria (left) and Conor McGregor. — X

Ilia Topuria has said that he will be watching Conor McGregor’s fight against Max Holloway with interest as the Irishman returns to the ring after five years in July.

Topuria believes that if McGregor wins the fight, it could pave the way for a future fight between them.

The 37-year-old Irishman is making his long-awaited return in the welterweight division at UFC 329 in Las Vegas on 11 July.

McGregor has not competed since suffering a broken leg during his defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

“Wow, it’s a [expletive deleted] fight,” Topuria told ESPN Deportes [Translated from Spanish].

“Conor, I think this is good for the sport. I personally think that he’s good for the sport because many people want to see him fight, and want to see one of the real stars of the UFC.

“I’m not kidding you, I consider Conor one of the biggest stars in the UFC, but it’s one of those things that has its pros and cons. He’s on a downward slide, and the only one who really stands to gain anything from this fight isn’t UFC anymore, it’s him.”

Ilia Topuria said the fight would be a pure striking contest and you will barely see any wrestling game, and predicted Conor McGregor as the winner against Max Holloway.

“It’s going to be a stand-up fight, I think, purely striking,” Topuria continued.

“We’re not going to see any wrestling or ground game. Don’t think Conor’s much worse than Max. They’ll probably just go at it like two kittens, just touching hands and feeling each other out.

“I think Conor is going to win. They already fought once and Conor won. This time around, he could beat him – he should beat him. In fact, if you ask me who I want to win, and what winner is best for me, it’s Conor – because if he wins, and he takes one more fight, maybe we could end up fighting each other.”

Topuria is the reigning UFC lightweight champion, and he won the gold by stopping Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025. And it was his second weight class title glory in the elite MMA promotion.