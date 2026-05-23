Jacob Bethell doubtful for Lord's Test against New Zealand after injury during IPL

RCB's Jacob Bethell plays a shot during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on May 10, 2026. — BCCI

LONDON: Top-order batter Jacob Bethell suffered an injury to his left hand's ring finger and has become doubtful for England's first Test of the three-match home series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played here at Lord's from June 4 to 8.

Bethell, who has represented England in six Tests, 21 ODIs and 31 T20Is, suffered the injury while fielding for the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the last over of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday.

The 22-year-old consequently missed RCB's last league-stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, during which he was seen in the dugout with a strapping on his left hand.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that it has reached an agreement with the IPL franchise that the top-order should return to the United Kingdom (UK), where he would be fully assessed and monitored by its medical team.

The ECB further shared that Jacob Bethell's availability for the Test series opener against New Zealand will be determined after a thorough medical assessment.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed with [Royal Challengers Bengaluru] that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League," the ECB said in a statement.

"He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men's medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the […] first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, starting on Thursday 4 June," it added.