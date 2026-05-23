Oleksandr Usyk reveals his new partnership with Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk go head-to-head during the weigh-in as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on during weigh-in at The O2 Arena in London on September 24, 2021. — Reuters

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has revealed his new partnership with Anthony Joshua after defeating him twice.

Usyk has vowed to destroy Rico Verhoeven's fairytale before returning to his own Rocky story.

Usyk will take on his kickboxing counterpart tonight in Egypt at the Pyramids of Giza. The unorthodox fight will mark the start of the Ukrainian's three-fight retirement swansong. But while Oleksandr’s own career is nearing its end, he is helping to revive that of Anthony Joshua.

Usyk, who is undefeated in his career, ended Joshua’s reign as world heavyweight champion with his two victories over the Brit four years ago. He has now taken his fellow Olympic gold medalist under his wing and will be in Joshua’s corner when he fights Tyson Fury later in 2026.

Their relationship is similar to that of Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa when the former trained his ex-rival to beat Clubber Lang in the third part of the film franchise.

"That was a legendary movie, and me and AJ were even running on the beach together. Our idea is close to the film; once we were opponents and now we work together. AJ is a good man; he is respectful, humble,hard-working and I'm happy we have this friendship now. But this is not a movie; there is more sweat and less music,” Oleksandr Usyk said.

"I will help him with what I can. I’ll be there for him and I’m sure he will be there for me too. We have good energy together. Sometimes we train at the same time, sometimes side by side, sometimes we just speak, laugh and share experiences.

“I showed him my country and what is important to me. He was not afraid to come during the war and I respected that, I think it brought us closer. And even though I beat him twice, he has shown me dignity. Not everybody can lose, learn, and still come back to work like a champion."

The 39-year-old Ukrainian has already cemented his legacy by becoming an undisputed champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight after claiming Olympic gold in 2012.

He has also defeated Britain’s Joshua, Fury and Daniel Dubois twice each during a remarkable professional career.