Pakistan dominate overseas players registration for LPL 2026

Colombo Strikers' Babar Azam plays a shot during their LPL 4 match against B-Love Kandy at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 31, 2023. — Sri Lanka Cricket

KARACHI: Pakistan cricketers dominated the overseas players registration for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 with 102 applications, the franchise league confirmed on Saturday.

The players' registration process was opened on May 8 and culminated on May 20, and saw a total of 650 overseas cricketers from all full-member International Cricket Council (ICC) members and associate nations put forward their names.

As per the LPL, the highest number of registrations from full-member nations came from Pakistan, whose 102 cricketers signed up for the five-team tournament, scheduled to run from July 17 to August 8.

"The highest number of registrations from Full Member nations came from Pakistan, South Africa, the West Indies, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia, and England," the franchise league said in a statement.

"Among the registrations are 102 players from Pakistan, 75 from the West Indies, 66 from South Africa, 48 from Bangladesh, 41 from New Zealand, 24 from Australia, 15 from England, and 12 from India."

On the other hand, among the associate nations, the highest number of registrations were received from the United States of America (USA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The franchise league further shared that following the screening process, only 310 out of the 650 registered overseas cricketers will be shortlisted for the LPL 2026 players draft, scheduled to be held on June 1.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2026 edition of the LPL will feature five franchises representing Jaffna, Colombo, Kandy, Galle and Dambulla.

However, official team names and ownership details are yet to be confirmed, with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) expected to unveil full branding and franchise identities closer to the tournament.