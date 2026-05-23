Fatima Sana eyes top-four finish for Pakistan at Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan's Fatima Sana celebrates taking a wicket during their second T20I against Zimbabwe at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 14, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana on Saturday expressed her hope to lead the national team into the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

The Green Shirts, fresh from a 3-0 whitewash victory over Zimbabwe at home, are set to depart for Ireland, where they will be taking on hosts and West Indies in a tri-series, scheduled to be run from May 28 to June 4 in Dublin.

To prepare for the final assignment before the mega event, the national women's cricketers have been participating in a training camp here, and their captain, Fatima, backed her side to deliver strong performances on the Ireland tour as well as the T20 World Cup, citing their recent success this year.

"By the grace of Almighty Allah, as we all know, we have the Ireland [tri-series] and World Cup ahead of us. We are preparing for that and are very excited since the past two to three months have been really good for us. So, we are hopeful for the team to deliver good results," said Fatima during a media interaction on the sidelines of the training camp.

Pakistan, slotted in Group 1, will start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against arch-rivals India on June 14 – a faceoff often dubbed as cricket's greatest rivalry.

But their captain downplayed the hype around the fixture, stating that her team was instead focused on the entire tournament.

"Obviously, we are well prepared, and the World Cup is such an event in which every match is important; also, T20 cricket is such that anything can be changed rapidly. So, we are not looking forward for a specific match," Fatima stated.

"As everybody knows, India and Pakistan have a good match, so God willing, we will try to play well."

After the stiff challenge against traditional rivals India, Pakistan will lock horns with former champions Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and Netherlands in the group stage, but captain Fatima Sana remained confident in her side's ability to challenge the tougher opponents, while sharing her personal goal would be to secure the maiden semi-final qualification for the team.

"We have clarity on this that we have to play our own way regardless of the opposition. We know that our group is tough, but we also know that T20 cricket is such that anything can happen on a day. We can't think that India and Australia are bigger teams," said Fatima.

"In T20 cricket, one good innings, spell or a runout can change things, so we have belief in our team and results will follow.

"I desire that we finish in the top four, and I want to lead my team there with my impactful performances."