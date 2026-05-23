ICC moots pink-ball switch during conventional Tests

Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the fourth day of their second Ashes Test against England at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on December 7, 2025. — Cricket Australia

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) contemplated making major changes to the playing conditions of each of the three formats of the sport during its Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting held virtually on Thursday.

According to a report by an international cricket news website, the most significant amendment mooted during the meeting was the possibility of switching from red ball to pink ball during a conventional Test, subject to both teams' mutual consent in case of weather interruptions, so that the match continues under lights.

Although the finer points of the proposed change in playing conditions of Tests were still unclear, the report suggested that the mutual consent between the two teams for switching the balls must be obtained before the commencement of the series, and the rule, if approved at the ICC Board meeting on May 30, will come into effect from October 1 this year.

Furthermore, the CEC meeting also discussed permitting the head coach to enter the field during the drink breaks in ODIs.

As per the existing rules for the longer format, only substitute players are allowed to enter the field during the drink breaks.

Notably, two drink breaks are permitted in each innings of an ODI fixture, which are scheduled one hour and 10 minutes apart, meaning that in case of the approval of the amendment, the head coach would be able to communicate with the players twice during the period.

The apex cricketing body also considered making a slight tweak to the playing conditions of T20Is with a proposal to reduce the time of the innings break to 15 minutes, which is currently set at 20.

"There shall be a 20-minute interval between innings, taken from the call of Time before the interval until the call of Play on resumption after the interval," the existing playing condition states.

Another change proposed at the ICC CEC meeting was to give on-field umpires access to HawkEye data to analyse bowlers for illegal actions during matches as part of its determination to crack down on bowlers with suspect actions.