Auckland FC beat Sydney to become New Zealand's first A-League champions

Auckland FC players celebrate with the trophy after winning the A-League on May 23, 2026. — X/@fc_auckland

Cameron Howieson’s second-half winner helped Auckland FC sweep to a 1-0 Grand Final victory against Sydney on Saturday, becoming the first New Zealand-based team to clinch the A-League championship.

In the 60th minute of the match, Howieson’s volley took a deflection on the way past wrong-footed goalkeeper Harrison Devenish-Meares, sending a sold-out crowd at Mount Smart Stadium into ecstasy.

Auckland have etched their name into a select group of cross-border winners in world football, joining AS Monaco, who are eight-time Ligue 1 winners in France, and Northern Ireland's Derry City, who won two league titles in the Republic of Ireland.

Sydney reached the Grand Final following a penalty shootout in a dramatic semi-final where they scored a last-gasp equaliser against Newcastle Jets, but there was no late rally in Auckland as they failed to win a record-extending sixth A-League title.

There was an opportunity for Sydney captain Rhyan Grant late in the game to equalise after latching onto an excellent cross from English winger Joe Lolley in the 83rd minute.

But he sent his glancing header just over the bar.

Only moments earlier, Auckland forward Jesse Randall also missed a chance to sideline the match when he blazed over from short range, with the goal at his mercy.

It was the most clear-cut chance of a mostly cagey affair in a match-up of the league's stingiest sides.

The game was dominated by defenders from the get-go, beyond the interval, despite Auckland’s Sam Cosgrove trying to win penalties. The tall striker went down twice in the box of the opposition at the start of each half but referee Alex King was unconvinced and let play continue.

It was Auckland coach Steve Corica’s third A-League trophy against his old team, having won the title with Sydney back-to-back in 2019-20. As a player, he also scored the winner for them in the inaugural 2006 Grand Final against Central Coast Mariners.