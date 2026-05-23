Bam Adebayo honoured with NBA social justice champion award

An undated picture of Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo. — Instagram/ bam1of1

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has been named the NBA’s 2025 social justice champion in recognition of his extensive charitable and community work across the United States.

The award, presented alongside the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy, celebrates players who promote equality and support disadvantaged communities through meaningful social impact initiatives.

As part of the honour, the NBA will donate $100,000 to charity on Adebayo’s behalf.

The award, the NBA said, "honors a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and ... for advancing Abdul-Jabbar's life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically disadvantaged."

Adebayo said helping young people facing similar challenges remains one of his biggest motivations away from basketball.

Through the Bam Adebayo Foundation, the 27-year-old has invested more than $563,000 this season into 18 separate programmes focused on educational support, food security and youth development in underserved areas of South Florida and his home state of North Carolina.

Among the foundation’s projects were providing mattresses, school uniforms and educational supplies for students at The SEED School of Miami, while also funding transport for more than 19,000 pupils to attend the Miami Book Fair.

The foundation also tackled food insecurity through holiday meal distributions and organised a festive toy drive that benefited more than 2,000 children.

Remaining toys were later donated to additional community organisations.

Other initiatives included supporting youth development schemes and renovating a basketball court at the Camillus House Homeless Shelter.

Adebayo becomes the sixth player to receive the award, following previous winners including Stephen Curry and Carmelo Anthony.