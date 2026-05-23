PCB begins quest for men's white-ball team's batting coach

An undated picture of Pakistan batting coach Hanif Malik. — LinkedIn/@muhammad-hanif-malik-

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally begun the process of seeking an "experienced and skilled" batting coach for its men's cricket team as it issued an official advertisement for the role on Saturday.

As per the requirements listed in the advertisement, the applicants must possess a minimum Level II cricket coaching accreditation and at least five years' experience in a similar role with elite cricketers, national, franchise or international teams.

Furthermore, the candidates should have an excellent understanding of batting techniques, game analysis and player development, along with proven experience in monitoring and evaluating systems and processes used at the international level to develop batting skills.

The PCB is also seeking individuals with experience in coaching athletes to international standards, strong planning, organisational, and management skills, as well as the ability to work effectively with people from diverse backgrounds.

Meanwhile, strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, integrity, professionalism, persuasive communication skills and computer literacy, including Microsoft Office Suite and coaching software, will be considered essential, whereas proficiency in coaching software will serve as an added qualification.

According to the sources, the position is solely for the Pakistan men's white-ball team and will be vacated after their three-match home ODI series against Australia, scheduled to conclude on June 4, as the current batting coach, Hanif Malik, had resigned a few weeks earlier.

The insiders further revealed that Malik is currently serving his notice period, and the upcoming home series against Australia will be his final assignment in the role.

It is pertinent to mention that the applications for the position can be submitted until 5 PM on June 7.