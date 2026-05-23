Mike Hesson highlights key areas of improvement for Pakistan in ODIs

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson addresses a press conference during the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 11, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan men's cricket team's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has listed down the areas his side need to address in ODIs ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, scheduled to be co-hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

After a Super Eights exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, which marked Hesson's first major tournament with the side, the Green Shirts have turned their focus on the longer format, but thus far played just one series – an away assignment against Bangladesh in March.

The Green Shirts are now scheduled to host Australia for a three-match ODI series, scheduled to run from May 31 to June 4, as part of their preparations for the mega event.

However, as per the Future Tours Programme (FTP), Pakistan are only scheduled to feature in an ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka this year after the Australia assignment, and Hesson, while acknowledging the sparse ODI schedule for the team, asserted to have identified the areas of improvement.

The head coach emphasised that the former champions must take wickets consistently in the powerplays, adding that the management must find bowlers who can fulfil this requirement in the format.

"Look I think our one day side is a side that you know we haven't really played a lot the last 12 months but what we have done is expose some key areas you know from a bowling perspective we've got to bowl far tighter lines than we have and be more consistent with the ball and especially in the powerplay," said Hesson during the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Podcast.

"We need, you know, we've really struggled to take wickets in the powerplay in ODI cricket, and that's something that you know we're going to have to find bowlers that are really consistent and able to do that.

"Through the middle overs is around as I said, being really disciplined with the ball, and that's in all conditions, that's not just on flat wickets or turning wickets, that's, you know, what bowlers can we find that can do that job."

In the batting department, although Hesson applauded all-rounder Salman Ali Agha's brilliance in the middle overs, he stressed the need for the team to be more efficient in the phase to make "life easier" for the finishers.

"You know from a batting point of view, you know the middle overs we have to be more efficient, you know we often leave too much to do at the end of the innings because we're a little bit passive through the middle overs," Hesson continued.

"So, you know we need to find batters through those middle overs, you know Salman Ali Agha has been exceptional the average close to 50 in ODI cricket but we need to give some support around that and we need to be you know we need to be far busier in those middle overs than we have been and that'll make life easier for the finishers," he added.