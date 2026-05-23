Bruno Fernandes named 2025/26 Premier League player of the season

An undated picture of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. — Manutd Official

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the season for 2025/26 after an outstanding campaign in which he inspired his side to a third-place finish and qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The Portuguese midfielder enjoyed a remarkable season, scoring eight goals and equalling the Premier League single-season assist record of 20, previously set by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

He still has the opportunity to surpass that milestone with one match remaining against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fernandes’ performances were instrumental under manager Michael Carrick, with his leadership, creativity and consistency helping Manchester United secure a return to Europe’s elite competition.

He also combined goals with assists at crucial moments, underlining his importance throughout the campaign.

The 31-year-old has collected several individual honours this season, including the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, Players’ Player of the Year, and Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

He is also expected to be a leading contender for the Professional Footballers’ Association prize.

The award is one of the most prestigious individual honours in English football, first introduced in 1994/95.

Fernandes becomes only the seventh Manchester United player to receive it, joining club legends including Peter Schmeichel, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney.

He also saw off strong competition from Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya, as well as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, underlining the quality of his season across the league this remarkable season.