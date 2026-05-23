Pakistan to tour England for one-off Test ahead of Ashes 2027

Pakistan's Noman Ali celebrates taking a wicket with teammates on the fourth day of their second Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 18, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan men's cricket team will play a solitary away Test against England in May next year, which will precede the Ashes 2027, a British media outlet reported on Friday.

According to the report, the one-off Test between England and Pakistan is expected to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and is likely to coincide with the next year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Next summer, an England Test against Pakistan in late May, at Old Trafford, is currently scheduled during the IPL. That precedes the Ashes, which will begin at Trent Bridge, the most northerly ground of the series," read the report.

"Trent Bridge has not hosted an Ashes Test since 2015, a match best remembered for Stuart Broad’s extraordinary eight for 15," it added.

Earlier this week, a separate report from another English media outlet had suggested that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was planning to play a historic five-match series against Pakistan in the next ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Meanwhile, England are already scheduled to host a three-match series against Pakistan in the current WTC cycle, which will run from August 19 to September.

The series, which will be Pakistan's first away series against England since 2020, will get underway on August 19 at Headingley in Leeds, while the subsequent two fixtures are scheduled to be played at Lord's and Edgbaston.

England Test Series vs Pakistan in 2026

First Test: August 19-23 at Headingley in Leeds

Second Test: August 27-31 at Lord's in London

Third Test: September 9-13 at Edgbaston in Birmingham