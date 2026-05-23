David Alaba to leave Real Madrid after five-year spell ends

Real Madrid's David Alaba acknowledges fans after the match against Real Oviedo in LaLiga on May 14, 2026. — Reuters

Real Madrid have confirmed that Austrian defender David Alaba will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, bringing his five-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu to a close.

The 33-year-old joined Los Blancos from Bayern Munich and has endured a difficult spell in recent seasons due to persistent injury problems that have restricted his playing time.

Despite his setbacks, Alaba made 131 appearances for Real Madrid across five seasons, contributing to a highly successful era in which the club secured 11 trophies.

His honours include two UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, two La Liga crowns, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

“Real Madrid C. F. and David Alaba have agreed to bring his time as a player of our club to an end at the conclusion of the current season,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

The club also expressed gratitude for his contribution during a successful era.

Alaba is expected to be part of the squad’s farewell at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in their final La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao, alongside Dani Carvajal and departing coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

The centre-back has not yet confirmed his next destination but will captain Austria at the upcoming World Cup in the summer.

His departure marks the end of an influential chapter in Madrid’s modern history as the club prepares for a new cycle without one of its most versatile defenders.