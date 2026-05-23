Trevor Story to miss extended time after sports hernia surgery

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle steals second base ahead of the throw to Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story in the seventh inning at Comerica Park on May 5, 2026. — Reuters

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is set to miss an extended spell after undergoing successful sports hernia surgery, the club confirmed on Friday.

The procedure was carried out by Dr William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

The team said the operation went well, though Story is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, with a possible absence of up to 10 weeks depending on recovery.

Story had already been struggling for form this season, featuring in 41 of Boston’s first 43 games.

He is batting .206 with three home runs in his fifth year with the franchise.

Defensive difficulties have also been evident, as he has committed six errors, while his .547 on-base plus slugging percentage ranks 165th among 173 qualified Major League Baseball hitters.

In his absence, the Red Sox have turned to Andruw Monasterio, who has started at shortstop in four of the last six matches, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa filling the role in the other two.

Interim manager Chad Tracy has also indicated that the club will consider shifting second baseman Marcelo Mayer to shortstop if Story’s recovery timeline extends further, a scenario that now appears increasingly likely.

Story joins outfielder Roman Anthony, who is sidelined with a right wrist sprain, and pitcher Garrett Crochet, who is dealing with left shoulder inflammation, on Boston’s injured list.

The Red Sox enter their upcoming three-game series against Minnesota sitting fourth in the American League East standings.

Recovery timeline will be monitored by medical staff over coming weeks.