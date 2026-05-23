Victor Wembanyama urges San Antonio Spurs to improve after Game 3 loss

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts in the second half during game three of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center on May 22, 2026. — Reuters

Victor Wembanyama admitted he must do more to elevate those around him after the San Antonio Spurs fell 123-108 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Friday.

Despite producing 26 points, four rebounds and two blocks, Wembanyama could not prevent San Antonio slipping to a 2-1 deficit in the series.

The French star became the first Spurs player since Tim Duncan in 2007 to record three consecutive playoff games with at least 20 points and multiple blocks.

However, Wembanyama was left frustrated by the defeat and questioned his overall impact on the game.

Wembanyama said he needs to become more of a team player and improve his playmaking, rebounding, and overall impact to better help his teammates.

"I feel like I'm having trouble making my teammates better right now," he said.

"My shooting splits aren't terrible. I need to be more of a team player, facilitate better, rebound the ball better, push their defense a little bit further and see how much they need to help with my teammates and [then] feed them."

San Antonio made a blistering start, racing into a 15-0 lead with the returning De'Aaron Fox providing an early spark.

Fox, back after missing the opening two games with a high ankle sprain, scored nine first-quarter points as the home crowd erupted at Frost Bank Center.

Yet the Thunder gradually took control, exposing the Spurs’ lack of depth. Oklahoma City’s bench dominated 76-23 in scoring, with reserve guard Jared McCain contributing 24 points in 27 minutes.

Wembanyama, meanwhile, insisted the young Spurs squad must learn quickly from the experience.