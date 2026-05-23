George Russell clinches Canadian GP sprint pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the sprint race on May 22, 2026. — Reuters

Canadian Grand Prix qualifying saw George Russell return to form as the Mercedes driver secured sprint pole ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli in Montreal on Friday.

Russell produced the fastest laps on both of his runs in the final qualifying session, finishing 0.068 seconds clear of Antonelli.

The British driver arrived in Canada determined to respond after what he described as a ‘turbulent’ start to the campaign, with Antonelli having already claimed three victories from the opening four races.

Russell said bouncing back from a difficult Miami weekend with sprint pole proved his confidence and connection with the car never faded.

"It feels great after a tough Miami but I never doubted myself," said Russell.

"I always knew what I could do. This is an amazing circuit, high grip, and feels like you're driving a proper grand prix car. It's definitely feeling great."

Mercedes introduced a significant upgrade package for the weekend, which appeared to transform their pace around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Lando Norris led an all-McLaren second row, finishing 0.315secs behind Russell and narrowly ahead of championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Norris admitted McLaren had struggled for confidence earlier in the day before overnight adjustments improved the car.

Ferrari locked out the third row with Lewis Hamilton ahead of Charles Leclerc, while Max Verstappen placed seventh for Red Bull.

Hamilton, encouraged by Ferrari’s progress, said: “Probably the best qualifying session we've had for some time. I chose a set-up we've not used before and it's transformed the car for me.”

Verstappen, however, endured a frustrating session and complained his Red Bull was “jumping” over the bumps, making it difficult to control consistently.