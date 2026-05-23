Mexico beat Ghana in international friendly ahead of home FIFA World Cup clash

Mexico players pose for a team group photo before the match against Ghana in International Friendly on May 22, 2026. — Reuters

PUEBLA: Mexico boosted confidence ahead of the FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Ghana in an international friendly on Friday, as excitement continued to build less than three weeks before the tournament begins on home soil.

Although Puebla is not one of Mexico’s designated World Cup host cities, supporters generated an electric atmosphere at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc.

Mexico made the perfect start when Brian Gutierrez opened the scoring after just two minutes, curling a superb effort into the net from the edge of the penalty area.

The hosts remained on the front foot during the first half. Teenage Liga MX star Gil Mora struck the post, while Alexis Vega thought he had doubled the advantage before his header was ruled out for offside.

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre praised Mora’s fearless and attacking style, expressing delight at seeing the Mexican forward return fully fit after injury.

“He's a different player, we've always said that,” Aguirre said.

“He's brave, direct, vertical ... he gives us great joy because he's Mexican and because he's back without pain.”

Ghana improved after the interval and came close to levelling the match, forcing two saves from the Mexican goalkeeper and striking the crossbar.

However, substitute Guillermo Martinez sealed the win in the 54th minute, finishing off a swift counterattack to put the result beyond doubt.

Aguirre also used the friendly to assess his squad options before announcing Mexico’s final World Cup squad on June 1, with Europe-based players Luis Chavez, Edson Alvarez and Jorge Sanchez all featuring in the second half after recently joining the training camp.