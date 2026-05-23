Joao Felix crowned Saudi Pro League Player of the Season

An undated picture of Portuguese forward for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr Joao Felix. — Instagram/ joaofelix79

Joao Felix was named the Saudi Pro League’s Player of the Season on Friday after an impressive debut campaign with Al Nassr, edging out team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and several other high-profile contenders for the award.

The announcement came just a day after Felix and Ronaldo inspired Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title with a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac.

The triumph saw Al Nassr finish two points ahead of Al Hilal and secured Ronaldo’s first major trophy since moving to Saudi Arabia in late 2022.

Ronaldo scored twice in the decisive win, taking his tally for the season to 28 league goals.

However, Felix’s all-round contribution proved decisive in the individual awards race.

The Portuguese forward netted 20 goals and also registered a league-best 13 assists, underlining his influence throughout the campaign.

The 26-year-old finished ahead of Colombia striker Julian Quinones and England international Ivan Toney, who ended the season as the league’s leading scorers.

It marked Felix’s first season in Saudi Arabia after completing a reported €30 million move from Chelsea on a two-year contract.

“Playing football makes me happy; playing my position,” Félix said after the title celebrations.

“The coach gave me so much confidence. He put me to play to command the team, to help the team, be one of the focuses of the team. And I think when that happens, the things goes well.”

Meanwhile, Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus was named Coach of the Season before confirming he would step down from his role.

“This is a victory for everyone, and especially for Cristiano, because he had not yet won any title in Saudi Arabia,” Jesus said.

“I only accepted this challenge because I told him that I would help him to be champion: ‘let’s win the title and then I’ll leave,’ which is the case. For me it’s over. It’s the last game I’ll play with Al Nassr.”