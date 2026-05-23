Golden Knights undeterred by favoured Avalanche, bidding for 2-0 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates against Colorado Avalanche Martin Necas (88) during the third period in game one of the Western Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena in Denver on May 20, 2026. — Reuters

The Vegas Golden Knights did what Los Angeles and Minnesota couldn't in the first two rounds of the playoffs -- beat the Colorado Avalanche on their ice.

Vegas stole Game 1 of the Western Conference finals with a 4-2 win on Wednesday night. The Golden Knights will try to sweep the road trip when the teams meet for Game 2 on Friday night in Denver.

The Golden Knights improved to 5-2 on the road in these playoffs and 16-4-1 overall since head coach John Tortorella took over with eight games remaining in the regular season. They went from fighting for a playoff spot to three wins away from a third trip to the Stanley Cup Final and a potential second championship in their nine-year existence.

Vegas beat the Presidents' Trophy winners with a strong forecheck and one unexpected goal source -- defenseman Dylan Coghlan, who scored the first playoff goal of his career in just his eighth NHL game this season.

"Our players aren't fazed," Tortorella said. "We've gone over how we want to play. It's not changed from series to series, quite honestly. We're trying to play our game, not worrying too much about countering off another team. We're going to try to play our game, and I think they feel very comfortable in it."

The Golden Knights still were without captain Mark Stone, who hasn't played since Game 3 against Anaheim in the conference semifinals. Stone is dealing with a lower-body injury and has been ruled out of Game 2.

Superstar Colorado defenseman Cale Makar missed the series opener and has been ruled out for Game 2 due to an upper-body injury.

Makar, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy when the Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup four years ago, skated at the team's optional practice on Thursday. He was on the ice for an optional skate on Friday morning and took reps with the first power-play unit before being ruled out for Game 2.

Friday night is a near must-win for Colorado, which has been forthcoming all season that its only satisfactory finish is winning another Stanley Cup. The Avalanche struggled Wednesday night against the Vegas forecheck, but they found some room in the third period when they cut their deficit to 3-2 on goals by Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog.

Nichushkin's line, which includes center Nazem Kadri and winger Ross Colton, generated chances. Kadri nearly scored in the final seconds of the first period, only to be denied with a great save by Carter Hart. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said while the team struggled to create scoring opportunities, Nichushkin found success in the dirty area.

"Look where he scores his goal, and if you look at a couple of other chances he had, they're right in the blue paint," Bednar said. "Historically, that's where Val tends to get his best chances."

The Avalanche will need more from the top two lines, which were held down for most of the game. Nathan MacKinnon, who had just three shots on goal and was blanketed on most shifts, said his team needs to be better overall.

"We just weren't sharp," MacKinnon said afterward. "Execution was poor from everybody. Yeah, just got to be sharper than that."