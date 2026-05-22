Aryna Sabalenka cuts press conference short as French Open players protest

Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) speaks to the media at a news conference during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden at Indian Wells on March 3, 2026. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka cut her press conference short at the French Open on Friday as part of a 15-minute limit on media duties from the leading players in protest over the prize money dispute.

Several leading players are demanding that a greater share of the revenue generated by the Grand Slams should be allocated to prize money.

In a statement released by players earlier in May, they said that less than 15% of the tournament revenue is not enough and demanded that it should be increased to 22% to match the ATP and WTA combined 1000 events.

The 15-minute limit is meant to symbolise the 15% of revenue the Roland Garros currently offers.

Several other top players also followed the 'work-to-rule' strategy in Friday’s pre-event media day. World number one Jannik Sinner and four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek were also among the players who limited their media interaction.

Novak Djokovic refused to take part in the action but supported the core objective behind it.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka, the leading voice in the discussion, had also threatened earlier this month to boycott the French Open if the prize money at the claycourt Grand Slam was not increased.

The 28-year-old gave five minutes to the host broadcaster for an on-camera interview before attending a 10-minute news conference with written reporters.

She finished the English-speaking portion of her media talk to allow time for questions from her nation's reporters.

"I'm here to talk to you because I have respect for you guys," Sabalenka said.

"We just wanted to make our point and we are united - 15 minutes is better than zero.

"As I said a thousand times today, I have huge respect, but we know what's happening here, so thank you so much."