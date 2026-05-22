Oleksandr Usyk weighs in at his heaviest for Rico Verhoeven fight

Oleksandr Usyk shakes hands with Rico Verhoeven after the press conference in Giza on May 21, 2026. — Reuters

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk came in at a career-heaviest 233.3 pounds ahead of Saturday's fight against the Dutch former kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in Egypt at the Pyramids of Giza.

However, the Ukrainian boxing great will still compete with his gloves on in the ring despite being considerably lighter than his opponent, who tipped the scales at 258.7 pounds in the morning weigh-in before both attend a ceremonial event later in the evening.

At the time of a fight against Daniel Dubois at London's Wembley Stadium last July, Usyk weighed 227 pounds, and was 226 pounds against Tyson Fury in December 2024.

Usyk vacated his WBO title in November 2025, after denying to fight Fabio Wardley, the mandatory challenger, who was beaten by Dubois earlier in May in a title fight.

Usyk still holds the WBC, WBA and IBF belts. But Verhoeven can only bid for the WBC belt on Saturday, with the other sanctioning bodies set to declare their titles vacant should Usyk lose.

A defeat for Oleksandr Usyk would be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, as he is declared the clear favourite by many.

Verhoeven, 37, has limited experience in boxing, having only one fight with gloves and that was 12 years ago, before he embarked on an 11-year unbeaten run in kickboxing.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Usyk has already cemented his legacy by becoming an undisputed champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight after claiming Olympic gold in 2012.

He has also defeated Britain’s Anthony Joshua, Fury and Dubois twice each during a remarkable professional career.