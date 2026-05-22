Aryna Sabalenka '100%' ready for French Open challenge after claycourt struggles

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her round of 16 match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at Park Manzanares in Madrid on April 27, 2026. — Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka insists she is fully fit physically and ready to take the French Open challenge, despite arriving at Roland Garros without a semi-final appearance on clay this season.

Sabalenka has not been in great shape, as her French Open preparations had been spoiled by injury and the Belarusian top seed won just four matches from six on clay this season, a stark contrast to her dominant 26-1 win-loss record before this year's claycourt swing began.

Her struggles included a failed Italian Open campaign, in which she suffered a shock third-round exit, where she complained of lower back and hip problems.

But now the 28-year-old has said that after spending some time on recovery, far from the action, it has worked wonders for her.

"I struggled in the beginning of the claycourt (swing) physically, but right now I feel 100%," Sabalenka told reporters on Friday.

"We did a great recovery. We focused on recovery and made sure that I'm healed everywhere and I'm ready to go. Right now, physically I'm ready to go."

She has featured in just six matches on clay but Sabalenka believes limited time on court is not a big problem, insisting experience trumped match practice.

"I think all of us are here just for one reason, doesn't matter if I didn't play a lot of matches on the claycourt," Sabalenka added.

"I know how to play on clay and it's all about being physically and mentally healthy, to go for it, and to be ready to fight."

Aryna Sabalenka, who easily lets her emotions spill over on court, said that working on composure has been key to her recent success.

"My emotions were destroying my game and my level was dropping dramatically when I would just start over-reacting on everything," she said.

"And also, at the same time, my opponents would see that and they would step in and play better.

"First of all, making sure that my opponent doesn't see what's going on in my head, and at the same time, to perform better and to stay in the zone - it was a huge improvement over the years in my career and really helped me to level up."

The top seed, who lost to American Coco Gauff in last year's French Open final, is looking to go one step further.

After getting fit and working on emotions, Sabalenka delivered a simple message about her Roland Garros ambitions: "All I can say that I'm ready to fight. Of course, I hope to do a little bit better than I did last year."