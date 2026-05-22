Manchester City confirm Pep Guardiola's exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 13, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City have confirmed that Pep Guardiola is set to leave the club at the end of the season after a decade in charge.

The departure of one of the greatest managers in Premier League history will close the book on a remarkable chapter that has witnessed City transformed into footballing giants.

The game against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium will be the 55-year-old manager’s final game in charge of City.

City also announced that they will name their newly developed North Stand as Pep Guardiola Stand, while a statue that will feature on the approach to the stand will be commissioned.

Pep Guardiola, who took charge of City in 2016, has led the club to 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League, but his side have missed out on the league in two years.

"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time," Guardiola said in a statement.

"Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

"We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way."

Manchester City, placed second in the English top flight, have sealed the domestic cup double in the current campaign, but Guardiola saw his dreams of a seventh Premier League title crumble when they drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday to make way for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to win the crown.