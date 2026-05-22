Alvaro Arbeloa to leave Real Madrid at season end

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa looks on ahead of their LaLiga match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on May 10, 2026. — Reuters

Alvaro Arbeloa said he would not be Real Madrid coach next season and would leave the club for a new challenge after a tumultuous four months in charge.

Arbeloa, a former Real defender who has previously coached their youth team and the reserve side, joined the 15-time European champions in January to replace his compatriot Xabi Alonso, and led Real to a second-placed finish in LaLiga.

But with media reports linking Jose Mourinho with a return to Real as coach, Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed he would not be staying on, but left the door open to return to the club in the future.

"Mou has a fantastic coaching staff; he's very well supported. If he arrives, he'll bring his own team with him, as it should be. There's no chance I'll be working with him," Arbeloa told reporters on Friday, a day before Real's final LaLiga game of the season against Athletic Bilbao.

"I've spent the last four months thinking about Madrid. From now on, it's time to think about myself. I've taken the leap, I feel ready for new challenges."

Alonso left Real following a Spanish Super Cup loss to Barcelona, before his replacement Arbeloa also failed to get the best out of a fractured dressing room that descended into chaos.

The breaking point came when captain Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni engaged in a dressing room fight that left Valverde in hospital with a cut earlier this month, with both players being fined €500,000 ($581,750) each.

“I know what state the team was in when I arrived. What I've had to deal with. If I'd started from the beginning, it would have been different. But that's what I was given, and I've tried to do it in the best possible way," Arbeloa said.

"I'm happy with what we've achieved. I'm leaving on good terms with almost everyone."

The 43-year-old said he hoped to return to Real.

"I hope it's just a ‘see you later', I've always considered Madrid my home. I've been with Madrid for 20 years, it's my home," the former Spain international said.

"It's my last match of the season, I don't know if it'll be my last as Madrid's manager, you never know. I'll try to enjoy it. And I'm focused on winning."