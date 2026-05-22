Zimbabwe to host Bangladesh for all-format series in June-July

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque watches the ball after playing a shot during the third day of their first Test against Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on April 22, 2025. — AFP

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Friday confirmed its men's team will host Bangladesh for an all-format series, comprising a one-off Test, followed by three ODIs and T20Is each.

According to the cricket board, Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe, their first since 2022, will begin with the solitary Test, scheduled to be played from June 28 to July 2 here at the Harare Sports Club, which will also host each of the three ODIs, slated to be held on July 6, 9 and 11, respectively.

Zimbabwe to host Bangladesh for Test and white-ball series



Details 🔽https://t.co/XYrlVmTNkJ pic.twitter.com/bnQpUnQK2z — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) May 22, 2026

The action will then shift to Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club, which will host the three T20Is on July 15, 17 and 19, respectively.

For the unversed, the upcoming series will be Zimbabwe's first home assignment this year and comes after their historic performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which saw them qualify for the Super Eight stage for the first time, courtesy of victories over Australia and co-host Sri Lanka.

ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni termed Bangladesh's tour significant for the Chevrons, citing their recent success at the international stage.

"We are delighted to confirm Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe for what we expect to be a highly competitive and exciting series across all formats," Makoni said in a statement.

"This tour is hugely significant for us as it marks the return of top-level international cricket to our home venues following the team's outstanding performances at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

"Our supporters have every reason to be proud of what we have achieved in recent months, and we are looking forward to seeing fans once again rally behind the team in Harare and Bulawayo."

Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe

One-off Test: June 28 to July 2 in Harare

1st ODI: July 6 in Harare

2nd ODI: July 9 in Harare

3rd ODI: July 11 in Harare

1st T20I: July 15 in Bulawayo

2nd T20I: July 17 in Bulawayo

3rd T20I: July 19 in Bulawayo