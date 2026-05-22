Rico Verhoeven's sparring partner Matty Harris warns Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Rico Verhoeven pose after the press conference in Giza on May 21, 2026. — Reuters

Rico Verhoeven's sparring partner Matty Harris has sent an ominous power warning to Oleksandr Usyk, saying the kickboxing legend “can punch. He’s a big man.”

Verhoeven will face the toughest challenge of his career in a crossover fight against unbeaten champion Usyk this weekend at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

The kickboxing icon has limited experience in boxing, having only one fight with gloves.

However, he has been provided the biggest opportunity to become a world heavyweight boxing champion and upset the odds.

The Dutchman has sparred with some of the greats in the town, including Tyson Fury.

And another sparring partner of his, British heavyweight Harris, has become a fan of Verhoeven’s punching power.

"It’s probably one of the two, maybe three shots I’ve been hit with ever, like sparring, fighting, regardless,” he told The Sun.

“When he hit me, I thought I was standing on the roof! I got caught with a shot, the room spun upside down.

“But obviously I stayed on my feet and got through it anyway, he didn’t even know. But I did tell him afterwards and he found it quite funny.”

Harris believes Rico Verhoeven can punch hard and it will be an interesting contest to watch him fight against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

“But yeah, he can punch. He’s a big man. He’s 125 kilos or whatever he said he was. He’s a big fella. And he’s complete muscle as well,” Harris said.

“There’s not an ounce of fat on him, he’s ripped to shreds. So the man is very strong man. He’s a proper athlete.

“I’m looking forward to it and it will be an interesting fight on Saturday.”