New York Yankees Trent Grisham relieved after knee scare

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone talks with center fielder Trent Grisham (right) while walking off the field after the bottom of the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026. — Reuters

New York Yankees centre fielder Trent Grisham says he was relieved after medical tests confirmed there was no structural damage to his left knee following an injury scare during Wednesday’s defeat to Toronto.

The 29-year-old appeared to be in discomfort after stretching for a bloop double in the second inning of the Yankees’ narrow 2-1 loss.

Grisham grimaced while standing at second base after the ball dropped between left fielder Yohendrick Pinango and third baseman Kazuma Okamoto.

Despite the discomfort, Grisham stayed in the game until the fifth inning before being replaced in centre field by Spencer Jones.

The young outfielder made his second consecutive start for the Yankees after featuring in 22 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Speaking before Thursday’s series finale against Toronto, Grisham admitted he had been optimistic about the outcome of the scans.

“Last night I was pretty optimistic just with how I was feeling there would be no structural damage, but it’s still good to get the news,” he said.

Grisham has endured a difficult season at the plate, batting .174 with six home runs and 27 RBIs.

Although his average ranks among the lowest in the major leagues for qualified hitters, he has still managed to produce strongly in key moments, recording the third-highest RBI tally among MLB centre fielders.

The outfielder rejoined the Yankees on a one-year qualifying offer worth $22.025 million after initially arriving from the San Diego Padres in December 2023 as part of the blockbuster trade that also brought Juan Soto to New York.