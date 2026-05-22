Hafeez hopes Pakistan make 'best use' of limited ODIs to prepare for World Cup

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez addresses media at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 3, 2022. — PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez on Friday highlighted the need for the former champions to make the most of the sparse ODI schedule to prepare for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

After a 2-1 series defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in March, Pakistan are set to host Australia for a three-match assignment, scheduled to run from May 30 to June 4.

The upcoming series against Australia marks Pakistan's second ODI series in the ongoing year and holds great significance as they turn their attention towards the 2027 World Cup.

However, as per the Future Tours Programme (FTP), Pakistan are only scheduled to feature in an ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka this year after the Australia assignment.

Highlighting the national team's sparse ODI schedule, Hafeez expressed his hope for Pakistan to build a strong combination by utilising the best resources heading into the mega event, which is set to be played in October and November last year.

"Coming ICC 50 overs World Cup is in South Africa in October 2027. Only 10 ODIs for team Pakistan are scheduled in FTP so far," Hafeez wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while reposting the graphical banner of the Green Shirts' recently-unveiled squad for the series against Australia.

"I hope we [will] make best use of these matches to [build] a strong team by utilising best resources we have. Best wishes," he added.

Coming ICC 50 overs World Cup is in South Africa in October 2027. Only 10 Odis for team Pakistan 🇵🇰 are scheduled in FTP so far. I hope we wil make best use of these matches to built a strong team by utilising best resources we have. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/epXBXuFwao — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) May 22, 2026

For the unversed, since their group-stage exit from the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan have played five ODI series – three away against New Zealand, West Indies and Bangladesh – and two at home against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The Green Shirts suffered defeats in each of their away ODI series, while winning both their home assignments.