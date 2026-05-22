Michael Carrick named Manchester United manager until 2028

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick celebrates after the match against Liverpool in Premier League on May 3, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as their permanent manager on a contract running until 2028, the club confirmed on Friday.

The 44-year-old initially stepped in as interim head coach following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim in January and has since overseen a dramatic upturn in form, guiding United to Champions League qualification and a guaranteed third-place finish in the Premier League.

Since taking charge, Carrick has led an impressive run of results, winning 11 of his 16 matches.

United have collected 36 points under his leadership since 13 January, more than any other top-flight side in that period.

His impact has also earned him a place on the six-man shortlist for the Premier League Manager of the Season award.

Carrick highlights unity ambition and progress after strong team performances.

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here. Now it's time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose,” Carrick said in a statement.

Former Middlesbrough manager Carrick previously served as interim boss in 2021 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.

A former United midfielder, he spent 12 years at Old Trafford as a player, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

His appointment comes after a turbulent spell under Amorim, during which inconsistent performances and tactical disagreements ultimately led to his exit after 14 months.

United now turn their attention to long-term rebuilding under Carrick’s leadership, with renewed optimism around Old Trafford.