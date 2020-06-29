Pakistan vs England: Jofra Archer biggest threat to us, says Younis Khan

Younis Khan says he faced Jofra Archer in a tour match but back then he wasn't the bowler he is today.

Newly appointed batting coach Younis Khan has waxed lyrical about English pacer Jofra Archer, labelling him the far bigger threat to Pakistani batting in the upcoming Test series than the experienced Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Younis, arguably Pakistan's best ever Test batsman and a veteran of many England tours, spoke of his experience facing Archer but admitted that the right-arm fast bowler has come a long way.

"I have faced him in a tour match. At that time his bowling wasn't as cutthroat but he later proved in the World Cup final that he has nerves of steel," he told AFP.

Branding him the biggest threat, Younis said he would tell his charges to be way and on the defensive against Archer.

"Because of his high-arm action it is easy for Archer to deceive the batsman. His inswingers are also dangerous so I'd recommend our batsmen to play him in line and on back foot. I think he is a match-winning bowler and will be the biggest threat to Pakistan," he said.



Younis did not think that the veteran pacers Broad and Anderson would be a major factor in the series.

"Stuart Broad and James Anderson's pairing is very experienced and they have played a major role in England's wins over the years. However, English conditions at this time of the year are dry and so these two would not create too many problems for Pakistan batsmen," he said.

Archer, 25, has never played a Test against Pakistan. In three ODIs against the Men in Green, he has only picked two wickets. In his only T20I against Pakistan, he finished with figures of 2-29 and was instrumental in his team's win.

The three-Test series between Pakistan and England starts August 5.

