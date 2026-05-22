Physical tickets for Pakistan-Australia ODI series go on sale

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates taking a wicket during their second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 8, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The highly anticipated physical ticket sale for the upcoming three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia has gone live, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

According to the details, physical tickets will be available at 16 designated Express Centres of a private courier service across three cities, including eight outlets in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi, and three in Islamabad. Whereas, the online tickets also went on sale earlier today at 1:00 PM via pcb.tcs.com.pk.

To ensure maximum fan attendance, the PCB has kept ticket prices affordable across all categories.

General enclosure tickets will be priced at PKR 200, first-class enclosures at PKR 300, premium tickets at PKR 400, and VIP tickets at PKR 500. For the Rawalpindi fixture, VIP gallery seats will be available at PKR 1,500.

At the Gaddafi Stadium, VIP enclosures at the Iqbal End (Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram Stands) will cost PKR 1,000, while seats at the Jinnah End (Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas Stands) will be priced at PKR 1,500.

Corporate hospitality packages will also be offered, with details available through the PCB Head Office.

The ODI series will begin on Saturday, with the opening match scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 2 and 4, respectively. All matches will start at 4:30 PM local time.

The series marks Australia's return to Pakistan for a 50-over bilateral assignment since their 2022 tour, when the hosts secured a 2-1 series victory.

Earlier this year, Australia also toured Pakistan for a T20I series in January-February, where Pakistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep in Lahore.

Squads

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa.