Thomas Tuchel drops big names from England FIFA World Cup squad

England's Taylor Harwood-Bellis celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates during Nations League match against Republic of Ireland on November 17, 2024. — Reuters

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man England squad for this summer’s FIFA World Cup, in a bold selection decision based heavily on form and consistency.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has also been left out, with the 33-year-old describing himself as 'shocked and gutted' at the decision.

His omission comes despite an impressive domestic campaign, with Maguire insisting he believed he still had a major role to play for his country.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been included following his strong end to the season, while Ivan Toney also earns a place after a prolific campaign in Saudi Arabia, scoring 32 goals in 32 matches.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is another high-profile absentee despite being one of the Premier League’s top English scorers.

Foden and Palmer, both key attacking options in recent England squads, have endured inconsistent seasons at club level, which appears to have influenced Tuchel’s decision.

Other notable omissions include Luke Shaw, Levi Colwill and Fikayo Tomori, while Arsenal winger Noni Madueke has been selected.

There is also a place for Djed Spence, while experienced defender John Stones has been included despite injury concerns.

Kobbie Mainoo retains his spot, and Jordan Henderson continues to be trusted in midfield.

Tuchel’s approach signals a clear preference for current form, fitness and tactical suitability over reputation.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on 17 June, with friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica scheduled beforehand as preparation for the tournament across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona on loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)