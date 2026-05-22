Agha likely to succeed Masood as Pakistan Test captain: sources

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha (left) and Test captain Shan Masood in action. — AFP

LAHORE: All-rounder Salman Ali Agha is being considered as experienced top-order batter Shan Masood's replacement as Pakistan Test captain, subject to the latter's resignation or removal from the role, sources told Geo Super on Friday.

According to the insiders, following the Green Shirts' 78-run defeat in the recently concluded Sylhet Test against Bangladesh, which marked their fourth consecutive loss against the opposition, communication between the players and captain Masood had become negligible.

Sources further shared that during the national team's journey back home, Masood barely interacted with his fellow teammates and instead spent time with his family.

Meanwhile, in light of Pakistan's Test slump, which worsened following their back-to-back clean sweep defeats at the hands of Bangladesh, Masood's future as the captain has become uncertain, and in case of his resignation or removal, Agha is being considered to take up the leadership role, the insiders suggested.

Notably, Pakistan are not due to play Test cricket until July this year, when they tour the West Indies for a two-match series, while their next international assignment is a three-match home ODI series against Australia, scheduled to run from May 30 to June 4.

As a result, the players part of the recently-unveiled ODI squad will report in Islamabad today, while the training camp for the upcoming series is slated to get underway in Rawalpindi the following day.

On the other hand, Australia's squad for the Pakistan series is scheduled to reach the capital tomorrow.



The forthcoming bilateral ODI series will mark Australia's first tour of Pakistan in the 50-over format since March and April 2022, when the Men in Green secured a 2-1 series victory.

Earlier this year, Australia toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.