British Kenton Cool sets Mount Everest record with 20th summit ascent

An undated picture of British climber Kenton Cool. — Instagram/ kentoncool

British climber Kenton Cool has reached the summit of Mount Everest for a 20th time, extending his record for the most ascents of the world’s highest peak by a non-Nepali climber, officials said on Friday.

The 52-year-old mountain guide first climbed Everest in 2004 and has since made almost annual expeditions, guiding clients up the 8,849-metre peak.

His 15th summit in 2021 equalled the previous non-Nepali record held by American guide Dave Hahn, before he moved ahead with further ascents to set a new benchmark.

An official at base camp confirmed the latest climb at Mt Everest.

“It was reported that he summited Mt Everest today early morning,” Khim Lal Gautam, a government official at the base camp reported.

Cool has previously described his record as 'not that amazing' in the context of Nepali climbers’ achievements, adding:

“I’m really surprised by the interest… considering that so many of the Sherpas have so many more ascents,” he said then.

Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa recently extended his own record with a 32nd summit, while Lhakpa Sherpa achieved her 11th ascent.

This season has seen a surge in activity, with hundreds of permits issued and congestion reported during peak summit windows.

At least three Nepali climbers have died this season amid concerns over overcrowding and unpredictable weather on the world’s highest mountain.