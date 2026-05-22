Australia's Mathew Leckie grateful for FIFA World Cup chance

Australia's Mathew Leckie celebrates scoring their first goal against Denmark in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 30, 2022. — Reuters

Australia’s 2022 World Cup hero Mathew Leckie says he is thankful to coach Tony Popovic for keeping faith in him as he battles to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup squad after an injury-hit season.

Leckie, now 35, famously scored the decisive goal in Australia’s 1-0 victory over Denmark at the Qatar World Cup, helping the Socceroos reach the last 16 for only the second time in their history.

Despite struggling with injuries over the past year, the experienced midfielder remains determined to feature at a fourth World Cup.

The Melbourne City player endured a difficult campaign after undergoing hip surgery in December, limiting his appearances for the A-League side.

However, he made an encouraging return in April and has now been included in Australia’s training camp in Florida ahead of the tournament in North America.

Despite injury setbacks, Leckie says his confidence and determination to return stronger have never faded.

“It’s been a frustrating time .... but I guess I’ve just always had the mentality that I could get back,” Leckie told reporters on Friday.

“Without injury when I’m out there, I’m still capable to be in good shape.

“I don’t feel like I’m slowing down in any way, and the key has been to try to stay fit. I’ve still got a lot to give when I’m fit.”

Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Turkey in Vancouver on June 13 before facing co-hosts the United States and Paraguay.