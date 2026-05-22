NASCAR legend Kyle Busch dies at 41

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch looks on during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Two-time Nascar Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41, according to a joint statement released on Thursday by his family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR.

No cause of death was disclosed, although representatives for Busch had earlier confirmed he had been taken to hospital suffering from a severe illness.

The news has sent shockwaves through the motorsport world, with tributes pouring in for one of Nascar’s most accomplished and recognisable figures.

Busch, widely regarded as one of the sport’s fiercest competitors, was in his 22nd full-time season in Nascar’s premier division at the time of his death.

During a glittering career spanning more than two decades, he claimed two Cup Series titles and secured 63 race victories, placing him ninth on the all-time wins list.

In the statement, organisers described Busch as “a future Hall of Famer” and “a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.”

“He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans,” the statement read.

“Nascar lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”

The statement also praised Busch’s contribution beyond racing, noting that he “set records in national series wins, won championships at Nascar’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.”

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’”

Busch had been scheduled to compete in the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 over the holiday weekend in the United States.