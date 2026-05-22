Thomas Tuchel axes Cole Palmer, Phil Foden from England squad: reports

An undated picture of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden. — Reuters

England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to leave out several high-profile names from his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, with Cole Palmer and Phil Foden among the notable omissions, according to international media reports on Thursday.

Tuchel is due to unveil his squad on Friday morning, but reports emerged on Thursday confirming a number of players who will miss the tournament in North America.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and Lewis Hall of Newcastle United are also understood to have been left out.

Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton have similarly failed to make the final cut despite impressive domestic campaigns.

Gibbs-White, in particular, enjoyed a standout Premier League season, finishing as the highest-scoring English player with 14 goals.

Among the surprise selections is Ivan Toney, who has impressed for Al Ahli with 32 Saudi Pro League goals this season.

Newcastle trio Tino Livramento, Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon are also expected to be included.

Palmer and Foden both played key roles for England at Euro 2024, with Palmer scoring in the final defeat to Spain.

However, both endured inconsistent club seasons, while Palmer also struggled with injuries.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire confirmed via Instagram that he had been excluded from the squad.

“I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had. I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision,” he wrote.

“I've loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer.”

The Football Association must submit the final squad to FIFA by May 31, although injury-related changes can still be made before England’s opening Group L match against Croatia on June 17.