Cristiano Ronaldo brace delivers first Saudi title with Al Nassr

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and team members celebrate with the trophy after winning the Saudi Pro League on May 21, 2026. — Reuters

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr secured their first Saudi Pro League title since his arrival in January 2023 with a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac here at Alawwal Park on Thursday.

The triumph marked Al Nassr’s 11th league crown overall and saw them finish two points clear of fierce rivals Al Hilal on the final day of the campaign.

Al Nassr had missed an earlier opportunity to clinch the title after Brazilian goalkeeper Bento’s stoppage-time error gifted Al Hilal a 1-1 draw last week.

Their disappointment deepened further with a surprise home defeat to Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final last weekend.

However, Jorge Jesus’ side responded in emphatic fashion at the King Saud University Stadium.

Former Liverpool FC winger Sadio Mane opened the scoring shortly before half-time, while Kingsley Coman doubled the advantage soon after the restart.

Ronaldo then took centre stage, netting twice to confirm the title and raise his league tally to 28 goals for the season.

The Portuguese forward has now scored more than 100 goals for Al Nassr across three campaigns in Saudi Arabia.

An emotional Ronaldo received a standing ovation when substituted late in the match. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now claimed domestic league titles in Portugal, England, Spain,

Italy and Saudi Arabia, adding another milestone to his remarkable career ahead of his expected sixth World Cup appearance with Portugal in 2026.