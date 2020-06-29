India's domestic cricketers remain unpaid in Saurav Ganguly era

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Photo: AFP

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is under the cosh after many domestic cricketers revealed that they have not been paid their dues for reasons unknown, Times of India reported.

Ganguly had assured that his tenure would see an improved pay structure, however, a number of domestic cricketers have come forward and said that they have not been paid their dues for the Ranji Trophy as well as Mushtaq Ali T20 tournaments, which ended in March.

According to the pay scheme, a player is set to receive INR 35,000 per match for the Ranji Trophy and INR 17,500 for every match for the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

A full season of the Ranji Trophy amounts to INR 1.3M, which many players have yet to receive.

Furthermore, the BCCI has not given players their due Gross Revenue Share since 2016-2017.

The scheme allows players to receive part of the revenue generated from TV telecast deals for the Indian Premier League as well as domestic seasons.

"We haven't received our match fees for the 2019-20 season," said a Maharashtra player.

"We also haven't received the revenue component for the last three seasons."

Meanwhile, BCCI’s treasurer Arun Dhamal issued a statement in which he claimed that the board has cleared it dues.

"There must be some technical issues with regards to verification (of the invoices received from the state associations), otherwise we have released payments of all domestic players after receiving invoices from the respective state," he said.

