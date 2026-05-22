PCB announces Pakistan's 16-member squad for Australia ODIs

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (centre) celebrates with Babar Azam (right) and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi after taking the wicket of Rubin Hermann during the third ODI match against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 8, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which is scheduled to take place from 30 May to 4 June in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to captain the side, while Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Sufyan Moqim have returned to the ODI squad after missing the away series against Bangladesh in March.

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir have once again been included in the ODI squad and could make their international debuts during the series after previously being selected but not featuring in a match.

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Rohail have been selected as the two wicketkeeper-batters after Usman Khan was ruled out of selection due to illness.

Meanwhile, openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were not considered for selection as both players continue their rehabilitation programmes under the supervision of the PCB medical panel following injuries.

The squad will assemble in Islamabad later tonight before commencing training sessions under the coaching staff from 23 May.

Australia’s men’s team is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on 23 May and will also hold training sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the ODI series.

The forthcoming bilateral ODI series will mark Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in the 50-over format since March and April 2022, when the Men in Green secured a 2-1 series victory.

Earlier this year, Australia toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

16-member squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Team Management:

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Hanif Malik (batting coach), Shane McDermott (fielding coach), Iftikhar (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ejaz (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Col. Usman Anwari (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur).

Series schedule (All matches to begin at 4.30pm local time):