LeBron James says he puts focus on winning over all other factors

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during media day at UCLA Health Training Center on Sep 29, 2025. — Reuters

LeBron James might not be willing to play for the league minimum, but if the potential Lakers free agent keeps retirement on the back burner, he's prioritising winning over all other factors when considering his options for 2026-27.

James has not officially determined his plan for next season but he's expected to inform the Lakers of his intentions before the NBA draft next month. But he made several comments indicating he's not done as his 42nd birthday (December 30) approaches.

"I can control my own destiny," James said on "Mind The Game" podcast with Steve Nash.

CBS Sports reported James has ruled out playing for the league minimum and accepting the first major pay cut of his career, but James framed the conversation in a different light. He said his main focus and lone priority if he plays another season is a chance to win a championship.

"There's no way. Because you want to be excited about going to work everyday," James said of being willing to play for a franchise in rebuilding mode.

"You want to be excited about ... winning the day. And being around a group of guys that, you know, feel the same way and trying not to take steps backwards. You know, understand a season is a long marathon and whatever the case may be.

"But those building blocks throughout the course of the season is what matters to when you get to the marathon or get to the sprint -- which is now, the postseason -- you know, the postseason. So, yeah I'm not going anywhere it's a start over at year 24 or things of that nature. Yeah, I'm done with that."

A reunion with the Lakers is not considered automatic because of contract priorities that include signing Austin Reaves before he clicks out of his contract by exercising a player option for 2026-27.

If a top secondary factor proves to be pay, some teams have worked to do so if they'd like to enter the James Sweepstakes. There are cap-rich options, such as the Chicago Bulls, that could be crossed off the list because of the state of their rebuild, but commonly connected potential destinations, such as a third tour with the Cleveland Cavaliers and joining Steph Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors, could be possible.

James said he doesn't believe the difference between the Lakers and the top contenders was talent last season.

In fact, James said the difference between the Lakers and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who swept L.A. in the second round, was not being willing to work.

"We fought and played to the maximum ability of our team. We were not outworked," James said. "They just possess so much more talent. At the end of the day, we failed in talent. OKC just has so much more talent than us."

If the Lakers decide they want to prioritise James over other additions, Los Angeles can offer him up to the $48 million max because it holds "Bird Rights" to overpay relative to what other teams could offer.

Team president Rob Pelinka did not directly say James was a top priority but said at his season wrap-up press conference that James is still capable of helping "any team."