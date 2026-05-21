Collin Johnson retires from NFL

An undated photo of former NFL wide receiver Collin Johnson. — X/@Call_In_Johnson

Former wide receiver Collin Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday and is enrolling at MIT Sloan this fall to pursue his MBA.

Johnson’s last appearance in the NFL came in 2024. Last year in June, he took to Instagram to announce that he completed the Harvard Business School Executive Program focused on business, entertainment, media and sports.

"As I move into this next chapter, I'm excited to continue building Beyond-Sports by launching Founders Academy in partnership with MITdesignX -- a venture-building program created for current and former professional athletes building real businesses," Johnson wrote on X.

"For a long time, athletes have been seen as endorsers of other people's companies. I believe we can be the founders, operators, investors, and owners behind them too."

Collin Johnson, 28, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas. He played four seasons in the competition. He recorded career highs in catches (18), receiving yards (272) and touchdowns (two) in 14 appearances during his rookie season with the Jaguars.

Johnson caught 11 passes for 105 yards in 12 games (one start) he played for the New York Giants. He recorded only two receptions for 17 yards during 12 games split over two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

"Football has shaped my life in more ways than I can put into words," Johnson wrote on X. "It taught me faith, discipline, resilience, leadership, and how to compete at the highest level. I'm thankful for every teammate, coach, organization, and person who helped me along the way."