Oleksandr Usyk points out mistakes of Fabio Wardley against Daniel Dubois

The referee stands between Fabio Wardley (blue gloves) and Daniel Dubois during their fight at Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk has pointed out the mistakes Fabio Wardley made in his defeat to Daniel Dubois in a WBO title fight.

The two British boxers delivered an absolute classic in a heavyweight showdown earlier this month. Dubois survived two early knockdowns to stop a battered but courageous Wardley in the 11th round to claim the WBO title.

Wardley, who was defending his belt for the first time, stunned Dubois just 10 seconds into the fight with a powerful right hand that sent the former champion to the canvas.

He dropped Dubois again in the third round and looked poised to seize control of the bout.

However, Daniel Dubois regrouped impressively and gradually turned the tide with relentless pressure and heavy combinations.

That fight was stopped in the 11th round with Fabio Wardley bloodied and battered but refusing to give in.

During an interview with DAZN, Usyk said that Fabio missed a trick by not using his jab against Daniel.

“It’s a street fight. Congratulations Dubois, good job, new world champion, but Fabio, where is jab? Fabio, where?. [He] never jabbed. Maybe once. Only right hand, only right hand. It’s not working. Very strong chin but I think this is a street fight, it’s a problem for both guys for [the] brain and health,” Usyk said.

Wardley recently activated a rematch clause after losing his WBO heavyweight title to Dubois in Manchester on May 9.

An official statement from Queensberry read: "Queensberry can confirm that Fabio Wardley has activated the rematch clause following his defeat in last week’s WBO world title fight against Daniel Dubois at the Co-op Live in Manchester. All parties will now work towards a rematch of their fight of the year contender for later in 2026."

The second fight between the pair could take place in December after their promoter Frank Warren said that he expects Dubois to remain far from the ring for some time.

"As for Daniel's next fight, a fight in the autumn," Warren told DAZN. "Autumn finishes in November. So we'll see what happens. He needs a rest."