Players expected to cut media time at French Open amid prize money row

This collage of photos shows Jannik Sinner (left) and Aryna Sabalenka. — Reuters

Several leading tennis players are expected to limit media time at the French Open amid a prize money dispute and growing player influence at the Grand Slams.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Thursday she regretted the decision of players to cut their media duties ahead of the Roland Garros.

Players are likely to restrict their appearances at Friday and Saturday’s traditional pre-event media days to the mandatory 15-minute sessions before leaving without giving any additional interviews, according to French media reports, which Mauresmo confirmed.

The move comes after weeks of mounting frustration among players.

Several top players released a statement earlier in May, in which they said that less than 15% of the tournament revenue is not enough and demanded that it should be increased to 22% to match the ATP and WTA combined 1000 events.

It is pertinent to mention that this year, the tournament is offering a 9.5% increase in the prize money to 61.7 million euros ($72.19 million).

"We regret this decision but I’m confident about the discussions that will happen and that we will move forward together," Mauresmo told reporters.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka had also threatened earlier this month to boycott the French Open if the prize money at the claycourt Grand Slam was not increased.

"At some point, we will have to boycott if that's the only solution to defend our rights," Sabalenka said. "We put on the show. Without us, there would be no tournaments, no entertainment. I think we deserve to be paid better."

Mauresmo said they are not taking the boycott threats lightly but added discussions would take place.

"We’re taking everything that comes from the players seriously," she said.

"I’m not going to tell you tomorrow night that everything has been solved but the discussion will also continue after the tournament. We’re going to start discussions, which is what everybody wants."

The French Open starts on Sunday.