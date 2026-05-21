Iran to face Mali in second pre-World Cup friendly in Turkey

Iran players pose for a picture ahead of their FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match against North Korea at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on June 10, 2025. — Reuters

Iran will play Mali in a friendly match after a game against Gambia in Turkey, where it is holding its pre-World Cup training camp, the federation said.

"Iran's national football team will face Mali on June 4 in its second friendly match of the Antalya training camp in Turkey," the federation said in a statement carried by IRNA state news agency on Thursday.

Iran's football team arrived in Turkey on Monday for their training camp and to complete visa applications ahead of the World Cup.

The team will play a friendly against Gambia on May 29, according to the federation.

Both of Iran's opponents are ranked well below them in the FIFA rankings -- Iran are 21st, Mali 52nd and Gambia 116th.

Once visas are granted the Iran team will be based in Tucson, Arizona during the World Cup.

Iran is to compete in the tournament despite the war with US and Israel which began on February 28 but a ceasefire agreement has halted hostilities since April 8.

Iran have been drawn in Group G and open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

They will then face Belgium in the same city, and round off their group matches against Egypt in Seattle.

Iran are seeking to reach the knockout stages for the first time, having fallen short in their previous six appearances in the World Cup finals.