Mikel Arteta not watching when Arsenal win Premier League title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the press conference on Arsenal Media Open Day at Arsenal Training Centre in London Colney on May 21, 2026. — Reuters

Mikel Arteta said that he found out the news of Arsenal winning the Premier League title while having a barbecue in his garden.

An anxious Arsenal squad were at their London Colney base, glued to their screens when Manchester City's draw at Bournemouth crowned the North London club as champions.

The manager said that he had planned to watch the match with his players, but could not gather the energy to make the trip and chose to stay at home.

"I went outside to the garden, I started to build some fire. I started to do some barbecue, I didn't watch any of it," Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

Arsenal finished second three times in a row before winning their first league title in 22 years. Arteta heard the news from his eldest son, Gabriel, who plays for Arsenal's Under-18 side.

"My eldest son opened the garden door, he started to run towards me. He started to cry, gave me a hug and said, we are champions, daddy," Arteta said.

"Then my other two boys and my wife came over, and it was beautiful, just to see the joy on them as well."

A video published on Arsenal's social media accounts showed players gathered at the club’s training ground, an hour north of London, to watch the match, which was important for their title-winning campaign.

Once the club’s 14th English title was confirmed, the players celebrated it with leaping and hugging each other.

"It was their moment. And they have to be themselves in that moment. And if I'm there, I think it wasn't gonna be the same," Arteta said.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard called Arteta soon after, asking where the manager was.

"I said, guys, enjoy for a while and see you in a few hours somewhere in London," Arteta recalled with a smile.

Arteta, who won his first league title as a manager, admitted that he doubted himself during the high-pressure campaign, where City was on the brink of going ahead of them.