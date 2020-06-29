Pakistan vs England: Saeed Ajmal believes that winning even a single Test will be difficult for young tourists.

Spin legend Saeed Ajmal believes that the Pakistan squad was not experienced enough in the first place and the Covid-19 depletion has left the unit in a state where even winning a single Test on the England tour wold be an achievement.

"Pakistan's bowling [unit] is very young. Their Test ranking is also young, whereas on the other hand England team is experienced. Pakistan can have trouble there," Ajmal told Geo Super.

"If Pakistan even manages to give tough time to England then that'd be an achievement. Pakistan will have to work very hard. Winning the series seems very difficult. In fact, winning even a single match will be an achievement."

"That said, my best wishes are with the team."

'Sans crowds, international cricket will be like deaf cricket'

Ajmal did not seem impressed with the idea of crowd-less cricket as he urged authorities to at least bring some fans or the international game, he said, would start appearing like "deaf cricket."

"Players are heading back to the ground, which is a good thing but it won't be the same without the crowd. It would just be like deaf cricket now," he said.

"Ask any star, what it feels like playing without crowds in domestic cricket. Ask them how hard it is to play then. Now the same will be the case in international cricket. This would make [the game] boring than ever and even the players wouldn't like it.

"If a stand has the capacity to hold 10,000 why not allow 1,000 there? At least some crowd should be in attendance."

Pakistan vs England: 'Azhar Ali's boys may not win even a single Test'