Neymar suffers injury after Brazil recall for FIFA World Cup

Brazil's Neymar looks on during their FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Croatia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on December 9, 2022. — FIFA

Brazil's experienced striker Neymar Jr has suffered a minor injury just a day after being named in the five-time champions' squad for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in the United States of America (USA), Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

According to a report by a Brazilian news outlet, the 34-year-old striker sustained a minor injury to his calf but was expected to recover in time to join Brazil's camp next week ahead of the mega event.

"Neymar has a minor calf injury, an oedema," Santos' head of medical services Rodrigo Zogaib told Brazil's ge.globo on Wednesday.

"But, according to our planning, his progress will allow him to be fit next week when he will join up with the national team."

The development comes just a day after the Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international appearances, was named in their squad for the upcoming extravaganza despite missing the majority of their qualifying campaign due to a prolonged injury layoff.

"Neymar will be an important player for us at the World Cup," Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had said while announcing their squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"We realised that in this last period he had continuity and was in good physical condition.

"We evaluated Neymar throughout the year and noticed that recently he has been playing consistently and has improved his physical condition.

"He has the same role and responsibilities as everyone else, but he is an experienced player. It's true that in some positions we prioritised experience."

Brazil squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce) and Weverton (Gremio).

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG) and Wesley (Roma).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al Ittihad) and Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo).

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth) and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).