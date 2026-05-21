FA decides to investigate Southampton over 'Spygate'

General view of a corner flag with the Southampton emblem on it inside the stadium before the match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on March 4, 2023. — Reuters

The Football Association has launched an investigation into Southampton over the Spygate scandal after the club was expelled from the Championship playoffs, the FA said on Thursday.

Southampton were expelled from the Championship play-offs after admitting they spied on three clubs.

The EFL originally penalised Saints for filming Middlesbrough during a training session for the first leg of their play-off semi-final on May 7.

The independent disciplinary commission also hit Southampton with a four-point deduction in the Championship for next season.

Middlesbrough, who were defeated by Southampton in the playoff semifinal, have been reinstated and will now face Hull City on Saturday for a place in the Premier League.

The winners of the playoff final are promoted to the Premier League next season.

"We will now investigate, and won't comment further until we have assessed the evidence," the FA said in a statement.

Southampton were also charged with spying on Oxford United before their December 2025 fixture and Ipswich in April 2026.

The Championship club appealed against the punishment but the appeal was turned down on Wednesday and the decision stands.

Saints stars Kuryu Matsuki and Leo Scienza have expressed their anger and frustration after their punishment was confirmed.

Scienza took to Instagram and posted a picture in black and white of himself on his haunches and added: “Disappointment, anger, sadness… it’s difficult to find the right words for what we’re all feeling right now.

“What has happened over the last days is heartbreaking for the club, for every player in this dressing room, and above all for our supporters. A moment like this should never end the way it did.”

Matsuki, on the other hand, highlighted the importance of fans in Southampton's success, going from 21st in November to fourth by the end of the season.

“To all the fans and supporters, thank you very much for your incredible support throughout this season,” he said.

”And without a doubt it was all of you - our fans and supporters - who stood by us until the very end and gave us the strength to keep moving forward. Thank you very much for everything.”

That decision has forced the Saints to quickly turn their focus to rebuilding on and off the pitch.